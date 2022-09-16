Lionel Messi has called Roger Federer a "genius" who is "an example for any athlete".

Messi took to social media to laud Federer after the 20-time Grand Slam champion announced his retirement from competitive tennis

“A genius, unique in the history of tennis and an example for any athlete,” wrote Messi.

“All the best in your new stage, we will miss seeing you on the court making us enjoy.”

The 41-year-old Federer has not played since Wimbledon 2021 after having a third knee operation and will play competitively for one last time at the end of this month.

"My body's message to me lately has been clear," Federer said in a video released on social media on Thursday.

"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career."

My Grand Slam Journey with Roger Federer: Battling Rafa and 'ultra-special' moments

Federer’s great rival Rafael Nadal also paid tribute to the 41-year-old.

Nadal, who has 22 Grand Slam titles to Federer's 20, is one of the men's tennis' 'Big Three' alongside Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal said he had hoped that "this day would never have come", but added there were still lots of things for the pair to do together, both inside and outside the sport.

"It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court," he said.

"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London"

