Tennis

'Don't have to take risks' - Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer talk tactics with Andy Murray mid-match

"You don't have to take risks in every shot," Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer talk tactics with Andy Murray while cautioning him to be wary of Alex de Minaur's backhand down the line in their Laver Cup match. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:30, 19 hours ago