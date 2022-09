Tennis

'Emotional and touching' - Casper Ruud on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's tears during Laver Cup farewell

Casper Ruud speaks to Eurosport after an eventful start to the Laver Cup this year, which included Roger Federer playing his final match.

00:05:28, 12 hours ago