John McEnroe has not held back in hyping up what we are about to witness as Roger Federer prepares to bow out from tennis alongside his great rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup.

Ad

McEnroe could not be more excited as he looks ahead to the big match-up, despite the fact that as Team World captain he will be hoping his pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock can overcome the legendary duo.

Laver Cup Laver Cup 2022: How to watch, schedule, start times and live stream details 17 MINUTES AGO

Asked by Eurosport if he could put into context how big it will be with Federer being joined by Nadal for their doubles match, McEnroe responded: "I'm not sure I can!

"It is certainly epic with Roger announcing his retirement and then deciding to play with Rafa. It is incredible, but we have got a job to do.

"I think either way it is a win for tennis so that means it is okay for us to win the doubles, but it is going to be an electric night.

"Andy is playing, so I am sure a lot of people did not anticipate that as well. So there is going to be a lot of energy!"

Exclusive: Nadal proud to 'have shared important moments in the history of our sport' with Federer

Asked what would make up the perfect player if he could take elements from each of the 'Big Four' and their respective games, McEnroe said: "Oh my gosh, that is a tough one!

"I mean, Roger is the most beautiful player I have ever seen, and Rafa is the greatest effort player that I have ever seen. Novak is like a human backboard.

"Andy was amazing. It is tough to match up, but he brought something people did not anticipate when he broke the streak and won Wimbledon.

"So he has got a lot to be proud of. It is hard when you are compared with those three, but he is also a legendary hall-of-famer."

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Laver Cup Federer looking forward to watching Nadal, Djokovic and Murray 'from the couch' 41 MINUTES AGO