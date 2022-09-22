Rafael Nadal has paid tribute to his great friend and rival, Roger Federer, ahead of his farewell from competitive tennis after the Laver Cup.

Nadal and Federer will partner together in a fitting fashion for Friday evening's doubles rubber at the O2 Arena in London against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The Spaniard, who has enjoyed a memorable season with two more Grand Slam titles, said he was both sad but proud and happy to be involved in the 41-year-old's final match

"We have always had a very easy and positive relationship since the beginning," Nadal told Eurosport.

"I don't know, but since the beginning, I think the feelings have been positive. They have even grown in a better way over the years.

"In some way, when you have a rivalry like we have had, we have played exhibitions for our foundations, we have shared important moments in the history of this sport.

"On court and off court we were together, on the council for a long time. So we were able to build this relationship in a very positive way.

"He has been a very positive example for everyone, and for me personally, without a doubt.

"It is a very sad moment, but that is how it is. That is life, and the only thing I wish him is the best. The best of the best with every single thing that he will do.

"He deserves it: healthy, family, success. Everything."

Asked about joining Federer for his final match, Nadal responded: "Well, it will be a difficult match to handle, honestly.

"Let us see how the thing evolves, but I just hope to help in a small way to help make his last match even more special.

"I think it is going to be unforgettable, and I am just proud and happy to be next to him on this very special moment."

