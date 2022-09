Tennis

Exclusive: 'The best locker room moments, the funniest!' - Novak Djokovic on banter at Laver Cup

Watch the full exclusive interview between Novak Djokovic and Eurosport as he explains how the Laver Cup changes the atmosphere as well as his thoughts on the retirement of Roger Federer.

00:02:38, Yesterday at 12:12