The fifth edition of the Laver Cup will take place in London over three days with Team Europe looking to defend their title against Team World.

First held in 2017, the Laver Cup is tennis’ version of golf’s Ryder Cup – a team format which sees points won for the victor of each match.

Six players from Europe and six players from the Rest of the World will go head-to-head in a race to reach 13 points by winning singles and doubles matches.

When is the 2022 Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup 2022 will take place from September 23-25 with four matches on each day.

There will be two matches in the afternoon and two at night.

On Friday, September 23 the tournament will get underway at 13:00 UK time, which is also the case on Saturday, September 24. Both days will see the night session start at 19:00 UK time.

On the final day of the event on Sunday, September 25 the action will begin one hour earlier at 12:00pm UK time. The matches will continue throughout the final day until there is a winner when one team reaches the 13 points required to be crowned the champions.

How can I watch and stream the Laver Cup?

You can watch every day of the Laver Cup 2022 live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, the Eurosport app and on-demand on discovery+.

Where is the 2022 Laver Cup being held?

The Laver Cup is an annual tournament that alternates in destination between the United States and Europe.

Team Europe line-up

Team Europe will be captained by Bjorn Borg and will feature the best players from men’s tennis over the last decade.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are Laver Cup regulars, but they will be joined by Novak Djokovic for a second time and Andy Murray, who is making his debut.

Team World line-up

Team World will be captained by John McEnroe with Felix Auger-Aliassime heading a more inexperienced side that includes three Americans – Taylor Fritz, John Isner and Jack Sock.

Diego Schwartzman and Alex de Minaur are the other players part of Team World.

Roger Federer’s last match before retirement

The Laver Cup will be Federer’s last competitive tennis match after he announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday, September 15.

Federer shared the news on social media on Thursday afternoon after having endured a long struggle with injuries.

He confirmed that he will not play any further Grand Slams or compete on the ATP Tour after the event in London.

Without doubt, he will get a huge ovation from the crowd, having played an instrumental role in tennis over the last two decades.

Is Nick Kyrgios playing?

McEnroe has tried to persuade the Australian to be part of his team, but the Wimbledon runner-up is back at home as he continues to pick and choose his events, and is unlikely to play another competitive singles match until 2023.

How does the format work?

There will be three singles matches and a doubles match on each of the days. On Day 1, a victory is worth one point, on Day 2 a win is worth two points and on Day 3, three points. The goal is to reach 13 points overall to become the champions.

Each match is best-of-three sets, although the deciding set will be a 10-point tie-breaker.

Every player will take part once or twice in the singles matches, with at least four of the six playing in the doubles.

