Tennis

‘I feel alive again’ – Stefanos Tsitsipas on inspirational Roger Federer at Laver Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas told reporters that Roger Federer was the reason he pursued a career in tennis. The Greek star was talking at a press conference ahead of the Laver Cup. Federer will bring the curtain down on his career at the event at the O2 in London.

00:00:50, 19 hours ago