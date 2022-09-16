Tennis legend Serena Williams has said she "always looked up to” Roger Federer after the Swiss superstar announced his retirement on Thursday.

Ad

The announcement has been met with an outpouring of love across tennis and the wider sporting spectrum, and Serena Williams has been the latest great to venerate the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

Laver Cup 'Going to be very special' - Schett excited for Federer's Laver Cup swansong 2 HOURS AGO

“I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest - perfectly done, just like your career,” said Williams in a post on Instagram.

“I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same.

“You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future.

“Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you @rogerfederer.”

The 41-year-old Federer has not played since Wimbledon 2021 after having a third knee operation and will play competitively for one last time at the end of this month.

"My body's message to me lately has been clear," Federer said.

"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career."

My Grand Slam Journey with Roger Federer: Battling Rafa and 'ultra-special' moments

Williams retired from tennis after her third-round defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open but has said she could return to tennis one day , in the same way Tom Brady backtracked on his retirement plans to continue playing in the NFL.

"Tom Brady started an amazing trend. That's what I want to say," said Williams when asked by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about whether she could perform a dramatic U-turn with her retirement plans.

Before the US Open, Williams said she planned to "evolve away” from the sport.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Tennis 'Went way over tennis' - Federer was the sport's most charismatic player, says Corretja 14 HOURS AGO