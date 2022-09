Tennis

'I won't put myself in!' - Novak Djokovic builds perfect tennis player from the Big Four at Laver Cup

Hear from Novak Djokovic as he exclusively tells Eurosport how he would construct a perfect tennis player using different elements of the Big Four. Djokovic graciously decided not to include himself.

00:00:36, Yesterday at 12:09