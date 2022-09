Tennis

'I’m happy to go first!' - Roger Federer speaks about retirement with Big Four rivals at Laver Cup

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray spoke about how much they enjoying the Laver Cup ahead of the tournament in London. Federer will bow out from competitive tennis after playing doubles with Nadal on Friday evening and the Swiss maestro said he was looking forward to watching his rivals from the comfort of his sofa or bed.

