Tennis

'It is a sad moment' - Novak Djokovic on an era ending with fellow Big Four member Roger Federer retiring

Hear from Novak Djokovic as he talks exclusively to Eurosport about how he feels about Roger Federer retiring and whether or not it feels like it is an end of an era. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:00:54, Yesterday at 12:06