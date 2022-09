Tennis

'It is so special' - Barbara Schett reacts to 'Big Four' getting together for Laver Cup 2022 for Team Europe

'It is so special' - Barbara Schett reacts to the 'Big Four' getting together for the Laver Cup 2022 for Team Europe. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:00:27, an hour ago