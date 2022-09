Tennis

‘It’s not in my hands’ – Novak Djokovic hoping for positive Australian Open news

Novak Djokovic has stated his chances of playing at next year’s Australian Open are not in his hands. Djokovic missed this year’s tournament after being deported and was given a three-year travel ban amid question marks surrounding his vaccination status. Currently, travellers do not need to present proof of vaccination or testing upon arrival in Australia, but a visa is still required.

00:00:08, 21 hours ago