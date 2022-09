Tennis

'Keep being solid' - Andy Murray advised by Novak Djokovic in match against Alex de Minaur at Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic encourages Andy Murray to "keep being solid" and forcing Alex de Minaur to take risks, while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal prepare for their doubles match.

00:01:53, 19 hours ago