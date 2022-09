Tennis

Laver Cup 2022 holds minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II

Tim Henman paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II after a minute’s silence was held ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup. The Queen died earlier on September 8 aged 96. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

