The 2022 Laver Cup is here and the tournament represents the last chance for tennis fans to witness Roger Federer in action before his retirement, with the early schedule announced.

The experienced duo have 42 Grand Slams between them compared to none for their opponents, with Nadal holding 22 and the Swiss veteran claiming 20.

However, first up it is Casper Ruud vs. Jack Sock, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Diego Schwartzman and Andy Murray vs. Alex de Minaur.

When is the 2022 Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup 2022 will take place from September 23-25 with four matches on each day. There will be two matches in the afternoon and two at night.

On Friday, September 23 the tournament will get underway at 13:00 UK time, which is also the case on Saturday, September 24. Both days will see the night session start at 19:00 UK time.

On the final day of the event on Sunday, September 25 the action will begin one hour earlier at 12:00pm UK time. The matches will continue throughout the final day until there is a winner when one team reaches the 13 points required to be crowned the champions.

What is the schedule of the Laver Cup?

Date UK (BST) Europe (CET) Friday, September 23 13:00 14:00 Saturday, September 24 13:00 14:00 Sunday, September 25 12:00 13:00

Schedule: Friday, September 23

Match UK (BST) Europe (CET) Casper Ruud vs. Jack Sock 13:00 14:00 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Diego Schwartzman 14:20 15:20 Andy Murray vs. Alex de Minaur 19:00 20:00 Federer/Nadal vs. Sock/Tiafoe 20:20 21:20

Schedule: Saturday, September 24

TBC

Schedule: Sunday, September 25

TBC

How to watch and live stream the Laver Cup in the UK

UK TV Channel Eurosport Streaming eurosport.co.uk, discovery+

When is Roger Federer playing at the Laver Cup?

Federer will play in the first doubles match, which takes place in Friday's night session.

It will be the last match on Day 1 so there is set to be an electric atmosphere inside the O2 Arena as the Swiss star bows out from tennis.

There will be one singles match, which starts at 19:00 (UK time), before the doubles so he will walk out at 20:00 at the earliest.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

