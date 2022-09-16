Context

The Laver Cup 2022 will feature two star-studded line-ups for what is an eagerly-anticipated edition of the event at the O2 Arena in London.

The event was already a hot fixture on the tennis calendar, but the excitement has gone through the roof after Roger Federer announced that he will retire from tennis in a statement posted on social media.

The 41-year-old tennis legend confirmed that he will bring his illustrious career to a close after the Laver Cup with a remarkable 20 Grand Slam singles titles to his name. It is sure to be an emotional send-off for the Swiss superstar in London.

Federer paid tribute to everyone that has helped him through his career and reflected on the incredible journey he has been on in the sport in a lengthy statement that he posted on Thursday afternoon

"To my tennis family and beyond. Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way.

"My friends, my competitors and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old, I've played more than 1500 matches over 24 years, tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the Tour.

"This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me, but at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth, I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined for much longer than I ever thought possible."

Who is playing and what are the teams?

The captains of Team Europe and Team World respectively, Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, have picked their teams for the event.

The vice-captains are Thomas Enqvist for Team Europe and Patrick McEnroe for Team World.

Team Europe

Casper Ruud

Rafael Nadal

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray

Roger Federer

Team World

Taylor Fritz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Diego Schwartzman

Frances Tiafoe

Alex de Minaur

Jack Sock

The Laver Cup is a three-day event that sees six of the best tennis players from Europe face off against six stars from the rest of the world.

Team Europe lifted the trophy at the inaugural edition of the event in Prague in 2017, before backing that up with further wins in Chicago in 2018, Geneva in 2019 and Boston in 2021.

