Frances Tiafoe has replaced John Isner as part of Team World for the 2022 Laver Cup.

The US Open semi-finalist replaces his fellow American after Isner was forced to withdraw from the event due to a wrist injury.

Tiafoe competed at the inaugural Laver Cup in 2017, playing in the tournament's opening match, and 2018, but has missed out on the last two editions of the event.

But fresh from reaching the last four at a Grand Slam for the first time, Tiafoe is excited to return to Laver Cup action at the O2 Arena in London from September 23-25.

"I know what to expect and I think we have a great chance this year of taking the title from Team Europe."

Team World, captained by John McEnroe, are yet to win the Laver Cup, and were thrashed 14-1 at last year's event in Boston.

Tiafoe joins compatriots Taylor Fritz and Jack Sock in McEnroe's ranks, with Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwatzman (Argentina) and Alex de Minaur of Australia completing a unit that again begin as underdogs.

McEnroe hopes that the injection of Tiafoe's "positive energy" can help end the European dominance of the event

“I am thrilled to have Frances on the team,” said McEnroe. “He has raised his game to a whole new level and has shown that he can compete and win against the best players on Tour.

"Plus, he brings a positive energy that should help the entire team.”

The 2022 Laver Cup will be held over three days on the indoor hard court at London's O2 Arena.

Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday and three points on Sunday, with the first team to reach 13 points out of a possible 24 points available the winner.

If the points are tied at 12-all at the conclusion of the five sessions of action, a deciding match will be played on Sunday to determine the winner.

