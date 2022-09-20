Fifth time lucky for Team World?

As the 2022 Laver Cup approaches, Team Europe - the reigning champions - are in the enviable position of having won every one of the four previous editions, including a 14-1 thrashing in Boston last year.

Ad

With Roger Federer set to take part in his last-ever competitive tennis event before retiring , the legendary Swiss will be desperate to go out on the high of winning the tournament he helped found, but Team World have one of their strongest line-ups in the event's history and could spring a shock.

Laver Cup Federer set for 'great send-off' alongside Nadal, Djokovic and Murray – Henman 2 HOURS AGO

We'll look at why 2022 could be different for them, but first let's look back at the four previous Laver Cups to understand why Europe have been so dominant.

Why Team World have struggled

Ranking imbalances

You can't get too far away from the fact that Europe have historically had the better players by ranking. Consider the number of players each team had inside the top 10 for the four editions to date:

2017: Europe, 5; World, 0

2018: Europe, 4; World, 2

2019: Europe, 5; World, 0

2021: Europe, 6; World 0

Simply, Europe have had the better singles players to call on and that has shown up in the results.

That was no more so in evidence that in 2021, when Europe won all six of the singles matches played, giving them a headstart that proved entirely insurmountable for World.

Presence of the Big Three

Having Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in your team on their own would be enough, but having them combined just seems to add to the inspirational effect on others around them.

Not only do these greats of the game seem to bring their best tennis to the unique format of the Laver Cup, but they also impart their wisdom on the more junior players around them, with the latter more than aware of their priceless opportunity to play with and impress the best players of all time.

One only has to remember this moment from 2021 to witness that dynamic in action, with Stefanos Tsitsipas the fortunate beneficiary.

Borg's band of brothers

"We have at least two dinners together to build team spirit," Team Europe coach Bjorn Borg said on the eve of the last tournament.

Laver Cup will be 'proper send-off' for Federer, says Henman

With players competing against each other all season, bringing together a group of individuals is one of the Laver Cup's great challenges.

But Borg's approach to team-building, not to mention the nous of his team picks, has helped Europe to get an edge in previous editions.

Can World coach John McEnroe outshine his opposite number this time?

Why this year could be different

Team Europe's selections

Federer's presence at the event was always going to happen, given the work he has put in to return to the game, and the fact that he founded the Laver Cup. But that doesn't take away from the fact he may be rusty after so long out of the game. Will he play in singles, or just the doubles?

Andy Murray is also in the Europe ranks as the 'Avengers assembled', but the Brit isn't in his best career moment either, and there could be a glimmer of hope for Team World if world No. 43 Murray is pitted against the in-form Frances Tiafoe or the top-ranked Team World player, Taylor Fritz.

Team World may have no top-10 ATP players in their ranks - compared to Team Europe's four - but there is a nuance there, with four of World's players inside the top 20, and that means the fight could be close on the singles court.

The Tiafoe effect

Could Tiafoe's infectious personality and spectacular tennis make the difference to Team World?

The 24-year-old American wasn't even in the original six-man line-up, but John Isner withdrew injured, freeing up a spot for the US Open semi-finalist.

Frances Tiafoe (USA) celebrates winning his quarter final match at the US Open, on September 07, 2022, played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, NY. (Photo by Cynthia Lum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

Surely McEnroe will use Tiafoe twice in the singles as the rules permit, and on the last day with three points on offer?

Doubles expertise

Isner's withdrawal harms Team World in respect of the doubles, but Jack Sock is a pure doubles specialist, and should prove a formidable opponent for Europe in that format.

As well as Sock, Diego Schwartzman may be an under-the-radar ploy for the doubles, with the Argentine reaching the Italian Open final with Isner back in May.

Could this be where the tie is won and lost?

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Laver Cup Federer frequently reminded us no single player is bigger than tennis YESTERDAY AT 15:33