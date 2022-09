Tennis

Laver Cup: Alex de Minaur weathers three defensive lobs from Andy Murray in epic 24-shot rally

Australia's "Demon" set out his stall early in his match against Andy Murray, overcoming the British player's scrambling defensive in an all-court point to put early pressure on Murray's serve. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:05, 19 hours ago