Andy Murray has paid tribute to retiring tennis legend Roger Federer’s "unbelievable career" and said he hopes they can play doubles together at the Laver Cup.

The 41-year-old, who has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, hasn’t played since the 2021 Wimbledon semi-finals but will compete alongside Murray for Team Europe.

Murray, who had some epic battles with Federer including in Olympic, Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open finals, is hopeful of teaming up with his old rival.

“I don’t know how much he will be able to play. I haven’t spoken to him about that,” Murray said.

“Maybe I'll get the opportunity to share a court with him in doubles or something like that. That would be really special.”

The Swiss will step away with 103 titles to his name, the second most in the Open era behind Jimmy Connors’ 109, while only Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) have bettered his haul of 20 Grand Slam titles.

“Obviously he was an amazing player. I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments, on the biggest stages in our sport,” Murray said.

“At the time I probably didn’t appreciate it as much but now, looking back, it’s pretty amazing. It’s incredible what he achieved and also what Rafa and Novak have done, as well.

“It’s a sad, sad day for the sport. Unbelievable career, the longevity that he’s had. What he did (at the 2017) Australian Open when he came back from the knee surgery and stuff was incredible.

“The way that he played the game, conducted himself and all of those things, I think all of the players respected him for that. I’ll speak more on it I’m sure in the coming week with the Laver Cup.”

