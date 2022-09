Tennis

Laver Cup highlights: Casper Ruud beats Jack Sock in three-set thriller in tournament curtain-raiser

Highlights as Team Europe's Casper Ruud beat Team World's Jack Sock in a three-set thriller in the Laver Cup curtain-raiser. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:01, a day ago