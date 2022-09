Tennis

Laver Cup highlights: Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock clinch doubles win over Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini

Laver Cup highlights: Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock clinch a crucial doubles win over Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:02:59, 9 hours ago