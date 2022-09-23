There was a wonderful moment of sportsmanship on Friday afternoon at the Laver Cup as Casper Ruud offered to replay a point after a missed let call.

At a crucial stage with the second set finely poised at 3-3, Ruud won a point with a Sock return flashing wide of the line, only for Team World to protest about a missed let.

While the umpire refused to buckle after not hearing anything to suggest it was a let, Ruud ended a heated discussion at the net by kindly offering to replay the point he had just won. Sock then won the point after his gracious opponent double-faulted.

However, it all worked out for Ruud in the end as he came through a tricky deuce after that point and went on to win the match.

The gesture left Team World applauding, while Federer and Novak Djokovic smiled on the Team Europe bench.

When asked about the significance of the event given it is Federer’s final appearance, Ruud said in his on-court interview: “It’s going to be very emotional in a couple of hours in this area.

"It’s been all laughs so far but I’m sure there will be some tears when Roger steps off the court for the last time.

“One of the greatest athletes of all time, no matter the sport. I feel very lucky to be in the arena to witness it very close and I’m sure people with tickets tonight will probably have some of the best times of their life.”

