Team World are right back in contention in the 2022 Laver Cup after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock beat Matteo Berrettini and Andy Murray 2-6 6-3(10-8) in the first match of Day 3.

In a rapid-fire 97-minute match, it was Berrettini and Murray who took the lead with an impressive showing in the first set, twice breaking the service of Team World.

Retiring legend Roger Federer was in the crowd, cheering on his team mates. At that point, it seemed as though Team Europe would be in position to close out the tournament by the early afternoon.

However, the script was flipped in the second as Auger-Aliassime and Sock fought back to force the super tie-break.

And the tie-break itself was a thrilling back and forth with the momentum swinging one way and then another. Europe stormed into an early lead, but double-faults at crucial moments allowed Team World to stay alive and eventually to triumph.

It was a disappointing ending for Murray, who was forced to undergo treatment on a cut suffered to his right leg during the defeat. Murray finishes Laver Cup 2022 winless after losing to Australian Alex de Minaur on day one.

When Team World won out they moved to just 8-7 behind Team Europe. With wins on day three worth three points, Team World have every chance of finally breaking Team Europe's stranglehold on the Laver Cup.

Team Europe have so far won every edition of the tournament, going back to its inaugural year in 2017.

It was a near do-or-die match for Team World. Had they failed to win, Team Europe would have needed just one more point to claim the Laver Cup yet again. As it is, Team World now trail by just a single point.

Jack Sock admitted after the match that Team World could now see a path to victory. He said: "Everything is still possible. It's true that yesterday Novak Djokovic was on another planet, but today is another day."

American Sock has now won four points for Team World while his doubles team mate gets an immediate chance again contribute to victory.

Auger-Aliassime who will back up from his doubles heroics to face Djokovic. The World No. 7 was in inspired form as he dispatched of Frances Tiafoe in singles action on day 2.

Regardless of the outcome of Auger-Aliassime's match against Djokovic, we are guaranteed to at least see Stefanos Tsitsipas face off against Frances Tiafoe, while Casper Ruud against Taylor Fritz may yet be required to crown a champion.

