Tennis

'My eye is still good!' - Roger Federer jokes about freak shot through the net in his final match at Laver Cup

"The precision is there, buddy," Novak Djokovic teased retiring Roger Federer about his freak shot through the net in his final match as a professsional alongside Rafael Nadal against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. "It wasn't meant to be!" Federer joked. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:34, 16 hours ago