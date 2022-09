Tennis

'No one beats Team World five times in a row!' - John McEnroe basks in Laver Cup glory, pays tribute to Roger Federer

'No one beats Team World five times in a row!' - John McEnroe basks in Laver Cup glory for the first time and pays tribute to Roger Federer. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:02:56, 8 hours ago