Roger Federer and Team Europe walk off the boat at Tower Bridge ahead of Laver Cup farewell party

Roger Federer and Team Europe walk off the boat at Tower Bridge ahead of the Swiss' Laver Cup farewell party. Friday night will see two legends of the men's game come together as the retiring Federer partners with his longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal at the O2 Arena in London. Federer will be retiring after the doubles match and so the anticipation could not be any higher.

00:02:56, 20 hours ago