Tennis

Roger Federer enters the court for the last match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup

The moment many sports fans were waiting for arrived on Friday evening as Roger Federer entered the court for his final competitive tennis match at the Laver Cup. The 41-year-old walked out at the O2 Arena in London alongside Rafael Nadal for their doubles clash with Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in an emotional scene with a packed crowd giving him a huge ovation.

00:02:35, 17 hours ago