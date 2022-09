Tennis

Roger Federer hits freak shot through the net in his final match as a professional at the Laver Cup

In his final match, Roger Federer comes up with an amazing shot through the net as he plays alongside his Team Europe team-mate Rafael Nadal against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:24, 16 hours ago