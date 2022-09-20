Roger Federer’s first press conference since announcing his impending retirement took place on Wednesday, and you can watch it further down this page.

Ad

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” he said in a statement on social media.

Laver Cup Federer looking forward to watching Nadal, Djokovic and Murray 'from the couch' 44 MINUTES AGO

“I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.

“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true. Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you.”

How to watch Roger Federer press conference live stream

Roger Federer’s press conference was live streamed and free to watch on eurosport.co.uk from 10.45am UK time on Wednesday, September 21.

You can now watch it in full below.

Tennis Federer's Laver Cup press conference - free live stream 00:34:34 Replay

How to watch and stream Laver Cup

The Laver Cup 2022 will take place from September 23-25.

You can watch every day of the Laver Cup 2022 live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, the Eurosport app and on-demand on discovery+.

Enjoy all the action ad-free on the Eurosport app and via eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

Federer’s ‘great send-off’

Federer will join his great rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at the O2 Arena, with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud also part of Team Europe.

It is set to be a fitting farewell for Federer, and Tim Henman, who beat the Swiss on six occasions in 13 career meetings, believes playing alongside his great rivals is the ideal curtain call.

Laver Cup will be 'proper send-off' for Federer, says Henman

“I think it’s hugely fitting that the big four, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray, are all in one event,” said Eurosport expert Henman.

“And with that being Federer’s last time on a competitive match court, it’s a great send off from his fellow competitors and I’m sure it’ll be an amazing send off from all the fans there.”

Meanwhile, in a personal message for Federer, Team World captain John McEnroe called Federer the “most beautiful” player in history.

“You're obviously a class act,” McEnroe said to Eurosport of Federer.

“I've loved watching you play and commentating your matches has been a privilege. You are the most beautiful player that I've ever seen on a tennis court.

“And I idolised Rod Laver - so that tells you something.

“Thank you for everything you've done. That's all I can say. Your absolute love of the game, it rubs off on all of us. And I've got goosebumps just feeling that because it's been a pleasure to watch you these last 20 years.”

Laver Cup Exclusive: 'Key' revealed to Federer and Nadal winning farewell doubles match 2 HOURS AGO