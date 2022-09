Tennis

Roger Federer meets F1 rising star George Russell at Laver Cup, promises to watch a race now he has 'no excuses'

Roger Federer meets F1 rising star George Russell at the Laver Cup, and promises to watch a race now he has 'no excuses'. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:01:30, 11 hours ago