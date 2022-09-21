Roger Federer says it will be a "dream" to bow out from tennis playing alongside ‘Big Four’ rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at the 2022 Laver Cup.

He had earlier revealed to Swiss Radio and Television (SRF) that it would be an "absolute dream" to team up with long-time friend and rival Nadal in the doubles.

"I'm really looking forward to a competition like the Laver Cup where competitors become team-mates," said Federer.

"For me, it's a very special week because I was part of building the idea of the Laver Cup with my good friend and agent Tony Godsick.

"We worked long and hard on the concept and I think we came up with something really special, and I think now having the 'Big Four' all together in the same week is really a dream come true."

Federer has not played since the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finals after undergoing a third knee operation and will now bow out at the Laver Cup, which starts on Friday.

"It was about time that I retired," said Federer.

"I think a moment like this doesn't come overnight. It was a process - an emotional one - which at the end I thought we managed well, with the family, the team, my closest friends.

"I had to obviously tell a lot of people as well, so the organisation was big at the end to make sure it [news of retirement] wouldn't leak, because it was important to me to tell my fans directly.

"It all worked out and here we are now at the Laver Cup. But it was definitely more a highly unusual last few weeks for me."

Team Europe have won all four tournaments since the inaugural event in 2017. In 2022, the team features Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and alternate Matteo Berrettini, with Bjorn Borg as captain.

“It's a very good omen to have won the last four years,” said Federer.

“I think having the likes of Rafa and Novak on the team, Ruud, Tsitsipas, everybody… OK, Murray and me, we're maybe not at the peak any more where we used to be, but still I think with home court advantage, the home court crowd and then with everything that we've done and achieved in the last years, especially also at the Laver Cup knowing the format, knowing everybody, I think we're coming in as heavy favourites.

“But I really think it's always close. Every year we've had some tremendous close matches. You always see a lot of third-set super tie-breakers and anything can happen in those as we know.

“And last year we really dominated the doubles in those ties, which I was a bit surprised about and I do feel maybe this year could be more difficult.

“Again, I don't think we can expect a blow-out like we had in Boston last year."

Team Europe beat Team World 14-1 in 2021.

John McEnroe's Team World are again huge underdogs for the event, with Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock and alternate Tommy Paul tasked with popping Federer’s farewell party.

