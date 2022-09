Tennis

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Team Europe react to Andy Murray howler on set point at Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, along with Team Europe on the bench, react as Andy Murray misses a very makeable shot on set point against Alex de Minaur. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:26, 18 hours ago