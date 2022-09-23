Tennis

Roger Federer re-grips his racquet backstage ahead of the final match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal

Cameras catch a poignant behind-the-scenes moment as Roger Federer gets ready to play the final match of his illustrious career. Friday night will see two legends of the men's game come together as the retiring Federer partners with his longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London. Federer will be retiring after the match and so the anticipation could not be any higher.

00:00:31, 19 hours ago