Tennis

Roger Federer reflects on Laver Cup goodbye to tennis and ahead to 'hopefully a long night!'

Roger Federer reflects on his big Laver Cup goodbye to tennis and ahead to 'hopefully a long night!' with his team-mates in London. The Swiss superstar was celebrated throughout the event with tribute after tribute for his illustrious career and all he achieved in the sport. Speaking to Eurosport after it was all over, Federer was both grateful to his fans and also overwhelmed by everything.

00:01:11, 6 hours ago