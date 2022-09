Tennis

Roger Federer says it will be ‘super special’ to play with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer says it will be "super special" to play with Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup. The 41-year-old will retire from the sport after the event in the O2, and will play his final competitive match with Nadal. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:00:37, 18 hours ago