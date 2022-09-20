Tim Henman says it is “hugely fitting” that Roger Federer will bow out from tennis alongside fellow ‘Big Four’ stars Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Federer, 41, announced his retirement on Thursday after a long battle with injury. He last played competitively at Wimbledon in 2021.

The Swiss maestro will be part of a formidable Team Europe at the Laver Cup alongside Nadal and Djokovic – with the trio boasting 63 Grand Slam titles between them – and former world No. 1 Murray. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud have also been announced in the team.

And Henman, who beat Federer on six occasions in 13 career meetings, believes playing alongside his great rivals will be the perfect curtain call.

“I think it’s hugely fitting that the big four, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray, are all in one event,” said Eurosport expert Henman.

“And with that being Federer’s last time on a competitive match court, it’s a great send off from his fellow competitors and I’m sure it’ll be an amazing send off from all the fans there.”

Team World are huge underdogs for the event, with Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock tasked with popping Federer’s farewell party.

The event at London’s O2 Arena takes place from September 23-25.

Henman lauds ‘irreplaceable’ Federer

“I think the atmosphere at Laver Cup is just going to be incredible,” said Henman.

“It will be my first Laver Cup, I’ve never experienced the atmosphere and the whole event itself.

“With this being his retirement, playing at the O2, which is an incredible arena, I think it will be a send-off that he deserves.

“It’s very difficult to plan these things and you’ve got to be very fortunate to get the right opportunity [for a great send-off], but for me it’s absolutely ideal.

“It’s an event that he’s been a significant part of, both on and off the court, and I’m sure the fans in London will give him a proper send off.”

In what has been a truly remarkable career, Federer amassed six Australian Open titles, eight Wimbledon triumphs, five US Open championships and a French Open to complete his set.

