Leading tennis players and sports stars have paid tribute to Roger Federer after the announcement of his retirement on Thursday

Federer revealed he will retire from competitive tennis after the Laver Cup, which takes place from September 23-25 in London.

"My body's message to me lately has been clear," Federer said.

"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career."

He continued: "To the game of tennis, I love you and will never leave you."

Tennis and sports stars have paid tribute to the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who will go down as a true legend.

Federer’s most successful Grand Slam was Wimbledon, where he has a record of eight men’s singles titles.

He also won the French Open in 2009 to complete a career Grand Slam, and he also surpassed Pete Sampras’ then record of 14 Grand Slams by winning Wimbledon in a thriller against Andy Roddick.

Juan Martin del Potro, Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic were the first players to congratulate and thank Federer for what he has done for tennis.

“I LOVE YOU, Roger,” Del Potro said. “Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you.”

New US Open and Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz tweeted a broken heart emoji to show his sadness about Federer’s retirement, before taking to social media once more to call him a "source of inspiration".

Roddick and Stanislas Wawrinka also tweeted their reaction to the news.

One of the most decorated tennis players of all-time, Martina Navratilova says the way Federer revealed his retirement was like how he played tennis.

"What a heartfelt message , full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude," said Navratilova. "Which is exactly how Roger played the game we love so much. Thank you thank you thank you, for all the magic!!!"

Rod Laver and Billie Jean King thanked the Swiss star for everything he has done for tennis.

King commented: “Roger Federer is a champion’s champion. He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on.”

England Euro 2022 winner Leah Williamson and horse racing great Frankie Dettori were among the first non-tennis stars to salute Federer.

