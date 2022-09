Tennis

Spine-tingling cheer greets Roger Federer as Team Europe take to the court for Laver Cup evening session

Progressively more enthusiastic cheers greet Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and finally the retiring Roger Federer as he takes to the court to join the rest of Team Europe for the night session which will include his final match. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:07, 19 hours ago