Tennis

'Take your time Stef!' - Roger Federer urges Stefanos Tsitsipas to calm down in Laver Cup clash

'Take your time Stef!' - Roger Federer urges Stefanos Tsitsipas to calm down against Frances Tiafoe in their crucial Laver Cup clash. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:00:10, 8 hours ago