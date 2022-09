Tennis

‘That was electric’ – Team World astounded as Jack Sock wins barely-believable point at Laver Cup

Jack Sock won a remarkable point in his singles rubber against Casper Ruud at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London. It left his team-mates in complete shock and awe. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:00:54, 33 minutes ago