The Laver Cup 2022 is coming, featuring Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray

The Laver Cup 2022 will feature two star-studded line-ups for what is an eagerly-anticipated edition of the event at the O2 Arena in London. The event was already a hot fixture on the tennis calendar, but the excitement has gone through the roof after Roger Federer announced that he will retire from tennis. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

