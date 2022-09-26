Roger Federer is officially retired from tennis.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion called time on a legendary career after playing alongside great rival and friend Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup, losing to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in his final competitive outing.

For Federer, it brought the curtain down on a career that ran for over 24 years, saw 1526 matches – with a win-loss record of 1251-275 – 103 ATP titles, 237 consecutive weeks at No. 1, 20 Grand Slams, and too-many-to-count great matches. Here, Eurosport celebrate the all-time great’s best and most important moments.

20. ATP Finals 2010: A reminder

Date: November 2010

Round: Semi-final and final

Opponents: Novak Djokovic then Rafael Nadal

Scores: 6-1 6-4 followed by 6-3 3-6 6-1

2010 was a curious year for Roger Federer. It began with a 16th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, but losses at Roland-Garros and Wimbledon at the quarter-final stage, and in the US Open semi-finals, represented a first challenge to what had been near-complete dominance in the years that had preceded.

Yet, at the ATP Finals in London, Federer produced a timely reminder of his brilliance. He proceeded to the semi-finals - beating Robin Soderling, Andy Murray and David Ferrer without losing a set - before he set about Nadal and Novak Djokovic. He downed Djokovic in the semi-finals before overcoming Nadal in the final.

It drew him level alongside Pete Sampras' record haul of five ATP Finals titles. He would surpass that a year later.

19. Basel 2019: Title 103

Date: October 27, 2019

Round: Final

Opponent: Alex de Minaur

Score: 6-2 6-2

Federer will always be synonymous with the Centre Court of Wimbledon, where he collected eight of his 20 Grand Slams. Yet, Basel - his home tournament - holds many a cherished memory, and it was there he won his 103rd, and final, ATP title. The two-time defending champion beat Alex de Minaur in 68 minutes to collect a fourth title of the 2019 season, his 10th crown in Basel and his 103rd of a career laden with success

18. Wimbledon 2015: Unplayable

Date: July 10, 2015

Round: Semi-final

Opponent: Andy Murray

Score: 7-5 7-5 6-4

Federer beat Andy Murray to make a 10th Wimbledon final. Murray was sensational, but it was not enough against a majestic Federer. The 10th game of the second set was illustrative of Murray's resistance - the Brit came from 0-40 down and defended five set points in a 20-minute game. But such was Federer's relentless brilliance, he would win the set 7-5. Federer said afterwards it was one of the best performances of his career

The result meant of the 10 semi-finals he had contested up until that point at SW19, he had won 10 and dropped just one set - against Novak Djokovic in 2012. He would lose to Djokovic in the final in 2015.

17. Wimbledon 2016: Resilience

Date: July 6, 2016

Round: Quarter-final

Opponent: Marin Cilic

Score: 6-7 4-6 6-3 7-6 6-3

Federer's gracefulness has often masked the grit, determination and fight that marks any champion. However, against Marin Cilic at Wimbledon in 2016, those characteristics were on full display. The Swiss great was two sets down and staring down the barrel of a quarter-final exit for the first time at Wimbledon since 2011. He fended off three match points in the fourth set tie-break before taking control of the match to seal progression in five. The win was his 307th at a Grand Slam event.

16. Milan 2001: The first

Date: February 4, 2001

Round: Final

Opponent: Julien Boutter

Score: 6-4 6-7 6-4

The path to greatness started on February 4, 2001. Although 102 titles may have followed, the date Federer won his first ATP title will be forever etched in history. The Swiss great - then aged 19 - beat Rainer Schuettler, Cyril Saulnier, Goran Ivanisevic and Julien Boutter to seal his first ATP crown.

15. Australia 2018: A final Grand Slam

Date: January 28, 2018

Round: Final

Opponent: Marin Cilic

Score: 6-2 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1

Federer beat the odds to win in Melbourne in 2017 - as 17th seed he overcame 10th-seeded Tomas Berdych, fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori, fourth-seeded Stan Wawrinka and ninth-seeded Rafael Nadal - but 2018 was a more serene affair, playing just two seeds - Richard Gasquet, seeded 29, and Berdych, seeded 19th - and not dropping a set en route to the final.

There waited Cilic, whom he had beaten in the previous season's Wimbledon final. If that final was a washout - a three-set win for Federer - Cilic offered up a far more thorough examination of the Swiss maestro. It went to five sets, but the then-36-year-old's legs held firm to collect a 20th Grand Slam title - some 14 years, six months and 22 days after his first.

14. Davis Cup 2014: A nation rejoices

Date: November 23, 2014

Round: Final

Opponent: Richard Gasquet

Score: 6-4 6-2 6-2

In the 2014 Davis Cup final, Federer delivered for his country – belatedly.

The Swiss star lost to Gael Monfils in the second rubber, seeing the one-rubber advantage that had been secured by Stan Wawrinka’s win against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga cancelled out. However, Federer would team up with Wawrinka in the doubles to beat Julien Benneteau and Richard Gasquet before besting Gasquet in a three-set graceful mauling only Federer could hand out for Switzerland to win the Davis Cup for the first and only time

What’s more, they did it at a raucous Pierre-Mauroy stadium containing 27,000 spectators.

13. Miami 2005: The first 'Fedal' final

Date: April 3, 2005

Round: Final

Opponent: Rafael Nadal

Score: 2-6 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-1

In 2004, an 18-year-old Rafael Nadal had beaten Federer in straight sets in the last 32 at the ATP Masters 1000 Miami in their first meeting.

Their second encounter came at the same tournament a year later but in the final. It looked like Nadal had the Swiss’ number, opening up a two-set lead. However, Federer rallied from 5-3 down in the third set to win a five-set classic. Nadal next lost a match from a two-set advantage in 2015, against Fabio Fognini at the US Open.

12. 2012 Olympics: A mammoth win

Date: August 3, 2012

Round: Semi-final

Opponent: Juan Martin del Potro

Score: 3-6 7-6(5) 19-17

Federer won it all. Almost. The one accolade missing from his collection: an Olympic singles gold. However, at London 2012, he looked set to put that right at the All England Club after a semi-final for the ages against Juan Martin del Potro - just a month after winning Wimbledon and returning to world No. 1.

Federer lost the first set, took the second on a tie-break and then won the decider 19-17 in a four hour, 36 minute match – a record for a three-set match. Ultimately, he lost the final to home favourite Andy Murray – but his endeavours in the semi-final further burnished his legend.

11. Hamburg 2007: A streak-ending bagel

Date: May 20, 2007

Round: Final

Opponent: Rafael Nadal

Score: 2-6 6-2 6-0

Nadal has been – at times – untouchable on clay. Having lost to Igor Andreev on April 8, 2005, Nadal went 81 matches undefeated on the surface until May 20, 2007, where he faced Federer in the final of the Hamburg Masters. It was their 11th meeting, seven of which Nadal had won. It was their sixth meeting on clay, with the Spaniard having won their previous five. So when Nadal won the first set, the writing appeared to be on the wall.

However, as the heavy clay in Hamburg began to hamper Nadal, Federer levelled matters before the Swiss star produced a third-set bagel to move to a record of four wins from 11 against his great rival.

10. Masters Cup 2003: The Master emerges

Date: November 16, 2003

Round: Final

Opponent: Andre Agassi

Score: 6-3 6-0 6-4

Federer broke through from ‘emerging’ star in 2003 to become the dominant force of men’s tennis in 2004. The Swiss had won a first Wimbledon title – his first Grand Slam in July 2003 – but lost in the first round at the French Open and the fourth round at the US Open and Australian Open. At the year-end event - then known as the Masters Cup - he produced a series of memorable wins against Australian Open winner Andre Agassi, French Open winner Juan Carlos Ferrero and US Open winner Andy Roddick in Houston, Texas in the United States.

Federer finished his round-robin stage with a perfect record of three wins from three, beating Ferrero, Agassi and David Nalbandian before seeing off Roddick in the semi-final and Agassi in straight sets in the final, including a second-set bagel.

9. US Open 2004: The double bagel final

Date: September 12, 2004

Round: Final

Opponent: Lleyton Hewitt

Score: 6-0 7-6 6-0

If his domination at the 2003 Masters Cup foreshadowed Federer as tennis’ next dominant force, 2004 confirmed it. The Swiss entered the US Open having already won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, beating Marat Safin and Andy Roddick in straight sets respectively. However, his demolition of Lleyton Hewitt in the final of the US Open, where he dished out two bagels, cemented his status as the outstanding, and often untouchable player of the men’s tour. It also marked a run of dominance at Flushing Meadows that would next see him lose in 2009 in the final to Juan Martin del Potro.

8. Australia 2007: The 'Fed Express'

Date: January 27, 2007

Round: Semi-final

Opponent: Andy Roddick

Score: 6-4 6-0 6-2

The ‘Fed Express’ hurtled through Andy Roddick at the semi-final stage of the Australian Open in 2007. The Swiss was at his swashbuckling best as he destroyed Roddick.

Here is what ‘A-Rod’ said of the match: "How do I feel? Bad. It's terrible. I didn't expect this. I got spanked tonight. After 4-4 he broke me once, then again, again once, again... and it was over 24 minutes later. The chances of his opponent in the final? Slim."

Federer beat Fernando Gonzalez in straight sets in the final to win for the third time in Melbourne.

7. Wimbledon 2007: Five in a row

Date: July 8, 2007

Round: Final

Opponent: Rafael Nadal

Score: 7-6 4-6 7-6 2-6 6-2

A classic of the Federer-Nadal rivalry. And the second straight Wimbledon final the pair had contested. Federer had delivered a first-set bagel on his way to a four-set win in 2006, but the 2007 final was a far more competitive affair. Two break points at the start of the fifth set offered Nadal an opening to bring Federer's SW19 reign of dominance to an end. It was a fleeting window of opportunity that Federer soon closed and would go on to win in five. The win saw him emulate Bjorn Borg’s record of winning five Wimbledon titles on the bounce.

6. Wimbledon 2003: The first Grand Slam

Date: July 6, 2003

Round: Final

Opponent: Mark Philippoussis

Score: 7-6 6-2 7-6

Like Michael Jordan before him, it may seem preposterous now, but there were early doubts over Federer’s ability to fulfil his ample potential. On July 6, 2003 he dispelled those doubts, beating Mark Philippoussis in three sets to claim a first Grand Slam title . It came just weeks after losing to the unseeded Luis Horna in the first round of the French Open.

A further 19 Grand Slams would follow.

5. French Open 2009: The Career Slam

Date: June 7, 2009

Round: Final

Opponent: Robin Soderling

Score: 6-1 7-6 6-4

Perhaps not his best performance, but maybe the most important, as it completed the ‘Career Slam’. Federer had made the three previous finals – in 2006, 2007 and 2008 – and lost all three to Nadal, winning just two sets in the process, and was served up a bagel in the 2008 final.

However, with Nadal vanquished by Robin Soderling in the fourth round, opportunity presented itself and Federer duly took it, beating 23rd-seeded Soderling in straight sets to win the French Open and become the sixth man to win a Career Slam after Fred Perry, Don Budge, Rod Laver, Roy Emerson and Andre Agassi.

4. Wimbledon 2001: The end of a dynasty

Date: July 2, 2001

Round: Round of 16

Opponent: Pete Sampras

Score: 7-6 5-7 6-4 6-7 7-5

Seeded 15th, Federer faced the four-time defending champion and No. 1 seed Pete Sampras in the fourth round in 2001. He beat the American in five sets in a colossal, fierce match. It marked the end of one Wimbledon dynasty – Sampras would win one more Grand Slam at the US Open in 2002 – and the beginning of another.

3. Wimbledon 2009: Surpassing Sampras

Date: July 5, 2009

Round: Final

Opponent: Andy Roddick

Score: 5-7 7-6 7-6 3-6 16-14

We all talk about Federer-Nadal, but there was once a time of Federer-Roddick. The Wimbledon final in 2009 was their fourth meeting in a Grand Slam final, and their third in a Wimbledon final. Federer would win all of those encounters.

This effort was Roddick’s most impressive as the American dropped serve just once. Unfortunately, it came in the 30th and last game of the fifth set.

Having drawn level alongside Sampras on 14 Grand Slams with his win at Roland-Garros just a month earlier, Federer was now clear on 15

2. Roland-Garros 2011: The finger wag

Date: June 3, 2011

Round: Semi-final

Opponent: Novak Djokovic

Score: 7-6 6-3 3-6 7-6

Novak Djokovic opened his 2011 season with 41 straight victories, winning the Australian Open, the Dubai Tennis Championships, Indian Wells, the Miami Masters, the Serbia Open, the Madrid Masters and the Italian Open.

He was the outstanding favourite when he met Federer at the semi-final stage of the French Open, with Djokovic having beaten the Swiss three times already that season.

The 2011 season would, in fact, end as Federer’s first Grand Slam-less year since 2002. And yet, as dusk drew in on Roland-Garros, Federer provided a reminder that, at 29 years old, he was far from a fading force as he ended Djokovic's remarkable streak

The ace that sealed the match was followed by an iconic finger wag.

1. Australia 2017: Return of the king

Date: January 29, 2017

Round: Final

Opponent: Rafael Nadal

Score: 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3

Perhaps the most exceptional accomplishment of an already extraordinary career. On January 29, 2017, Federer, seeded 17th at the Australian Open, won an 18th Grand Slam title.

Four and a half years after his last major victory - at Wimbledon 2012 - the Swiss made a prodigious return to the top of the game.

At 35, and after a six-month injury-enforced hiatus, Federer beat his great rival, Nadal in five sets in the Australian Open final . The Swiss trailed 3-1 in the final set, but rattled off five games in a row to beat Nadal in what was their ninth meeting in a major final.

