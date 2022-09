Tennis

‘There will be tears’ – Casper Ruud expects emotional last outing for all-time great Roger Federer

After putting Team Europe 1-0 up with a win over Jack Sock, world No. 2 Casper Ruud explains what it's like to be team-mates with the 'Big Four': "I'm a bit behind on the internal jokes". He added he is expecting an emotional last competitive tennis match for all-time great Roger Federer.

00:03:42, a day ago