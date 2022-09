Tennis

'This is actually Rafael Nadal’s racquet!' – Join Radzi for an Access All Areas Tour at the Laver Cup

Eurosport’s Radzi Chinyanganya takes us behind the scenes at the Laver Cup, from the locker room to racquet stringers, the press conference area to courtside. The event is the last dance for Swiss maestro Roger Federer, who will bow out after playing doubles with Rafael Nadal on Friday. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:16:17, an hour ago