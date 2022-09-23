Roger Federer found a unique way to make something truly magic happen during his farewell match alongside Rafael Nadal with a freak shot to remember.
Pushed outwide in the opening set of the hotly-anticipated clash against Team World duo Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, the 41-year-old produced a truly bizarre shot.
With a trademark flick of the wrist on his forehand side, Federer whipped the ball through the net where it meets the post on the tramlines and into the other side of the court.
It was an incredible moment that the crowd immediately recognised to be special - and so did Federer and Nadal as they celebrated the shot on court.
What proceeded was just as entertaining as the pair joined the rest of Team Europe on the sidelines at the changeover, with their team-mates keen to joke about the moment.
"It was not meant to be, but my eye was still good!" Federer quipped to his team-mates.
"I saw that it went through - or it must have!
Nadal added: "I didn't see it. But the rule should be that if the balls go there then you win the point. For sure!"
You can watch the full exchange between Federer, Nadal and their team-mates below...
- - -
