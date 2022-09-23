Casper Ruud said after his win over Jack Sock in the first match of the Laver Cup that watching Roger Federer play his last match will "be very emotional".

The Swiss veteran announced that he would bring his career to a close after the 2022 Laver Cup, with 20 Grand Slams to his name.

That has lead to increased attention on the tournament as fans try to get tickets to see Federer in action one last time, where he is teaming up with fellow Big Four member Rafael Nadal.

Speaking to Eurosport after his victory over Sock, Ruud first explained his recent improvement which has seen him move up to world No.1 behind Carlos Alcaraz.

“I think I’m moving around the court better than a year ago, and just self-belief,” he explained.

“I can play with these guys and belong on this level so not easy to have that a year or two ago.

“Since I made the Laver Cup a year ago that gave me a good confidence booster I was around great players the whole week, learned a little bit from them and said to myself that I want to be a part of this group in the future, and it’s a big group of guys who are young and hungry for many years of good tennis and I hope I can be one of those guys.

“The Big Four know each other better than I know them so they have their good old histories and jokes around so I’m hanging a bit behind on the internal jokes. They are funny and nice with me. It’s an honour to be a part of the team.”

When asked about the significance of the tournament given it is Federer’s final appearance, he said: “It’s going to be very emotional in a couple hours in this area. It’s been all laughs so far but I’m sure there will be some tears when Roger steps off the court for the last time.

“One of the greatest athletes of all time, no matter the sport. I feel very lucky to be in the arena to witness it very close and I’m sure people with tickets tonight will probably have some of the best times of their life.”

