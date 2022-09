Tennis

'What, for the salad?!' - Roger Federer teases Matteo Berrettini and coaches Italian at Laver Cup changeover

'What, for the salad?!' - Roger Federer teases his Team Europe team-mate Matteo Berrettini and coaches the Italian at a Laver Cup changeover. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:01:11, 19 hours ago